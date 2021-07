“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”. I remember the first time I watched the Wizard of Oz. I was fascinated by the storytelling, mesmerized by the bright colors and exciting action, and terrified of “The Great and Powerful Oz.” That is until Toto, Dorothy’s adorable and fearless dog pulls back the curtain to reveal that there was no great or powerful Oz. There was just an old man using a ruckus to create fear to hold onto power.