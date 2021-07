DES MOINES, Iowa — Data from the Iowa Department of Public health shows hospitalizations and intensive care patients battling COVID-19 is at its highest level in weeks. This as the Delta Variant of the virus continues to spread across the state. Research has shown the new variant is twice as contagious as the original strain, and puts more people in the hospital. Experts say there is early evidence that the variant's mutations make it easier for the virus to attach to a person's lungs, and that the viral load that enters the nasal passages during infection is about 1,000 times higher than other strains. Doctors say that means it makes you sicker faster and also explains how it is more contagious.