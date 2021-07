WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Matthew Boucher to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Boucher led all ECHL rookies during the 2020-21 campaign with 25 goals and 52 points in 59 games with the Utah Grizzlies, he would also finish sixth among the league’s first-year players with 27 assists. That production led Boucher to be awarded the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL’s Rookie of the Year.