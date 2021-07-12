Senior Games return to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to participants 50 and older. Participants in four age divisions will be able to compete for top spots in a number of activities, ranging from track and field events all the way to an 8-ball pool. Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Recreation Superintendent Gene Morsching said however, it’s a great way for seniors to try new things and make friends at the same time.