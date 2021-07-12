Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, SD

Senior Games return to Aberdeen

By Cooper Seamer
dakotanewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Called off last year due to the pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Senior Games are back on, open to participants 50 and older. Participants in four age divisions will be able to compete for top spots in a number of activities, ranging from track and field events all the way to an 8-ball pool. Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Recreation Superintendent Gene Morsching said however, it’s a great way for seniors to try new things and make friends at the same time.

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
Aberdeen, SD
Government
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#S D Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy