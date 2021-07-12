Cancel
Racist abuse at England players

By Starmers98
 18 days ago

I've had enough. Seriously, why does the color of our skin upset some idiots so much? Rashford, Sancho, and Saka have done way more for their country than any of those racist yobs. I can't say I'm surprised: Boris Johnson and Priti Patel not only tolerated but also supported the booing of taking the knee, and now they have the audacity to even join in the condemnation of the racist abuse directed at those three England players when they're the ones responsible for this racist abuse.

SoccerNBC Philadelphia

Soccer Players Slam Facebook and Twitter's Response to Racist Abuse

Black England soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the target of a torrent of racist abuse on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Shaka Hislop, former West Ham United and Newcastle United goalkeeper, told CNBC's "Squawk...
Hello Magazine

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis applauded for showing support to England players after racial abuse

Jason Sudeikis has been praised for showing his support to England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho amid racist abuse following the Euro final. At the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere, which was held at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood on Thursday, the Hollywood star wore a black shirt, which read out the words, "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo" - a touching reference to the three football stars.
Daily Mail

More than 100 protesters chant 'love football, hate racism' outside Downing Street as they hold demo in support of England's black footballers who suffered racist abuse after Euro 2020 final

More than 100 protesters chanted 'love football, hate racism' and took the knee in front of Downing Street today in solidarity with England football players who were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final. Chants of 'Black Lives Matter' also rang out in London as the gathered demonstrators raised their...
Society90min.com

Usain Bolt Slams "Unfair" Racist Abuse Directed at England's Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho

Usain Bolt has slammed the "horrible" and "unfair" racist abuse sent to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho following England's Euro 2020 loss to Italy. The trio missed their respective spot-kicks during the shootout at Wembley, allowing Italy to be crowned European champions, and were sent several vile racist messages on social media. And Olympic champion Bolt, lept to the defence of the youngsters while also claiming that he would not have handed them the responsibility of taking the decisive spot kicks.
Soccerfox44news.com

F1 condemns racist abuse of Hamilton following crash

LONDON (AP) — Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA issued a joint statement Monday condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was targeted following the Mercedes driver’s crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday’s British Grand Prix that sent the championship leader hurtling out of the race.
Societydailyjournal.net

Barcelona condemns racist abuse against teenage player

BARCELONA, Spain — Racist abuse against teenage player Ilaix Moriba on social media was condemned by Barcelona on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Moriba earlier used his TikTok account to denounce the abuse he has been receiving while negotiating his contract renewal with the Catalan club. He posted a video of himself...
SocietyBBC

Portsmouth release three academy players after social media racist abuse probe

Portsmouth have released three academy players following an investigation into the alleged use of racially abusive language in a social media chat group. All three players have the right to appeal against the League One club's disciplinary process. Pompey began an inquiry after images allegedly showed some players posting offensive...
SocietyBrunswick News

Words racism, racist are 'misused and abused'

Racism, racist — the words are misused and abused so much that they no longer have any meaning. Everyone and everything is racist. The Declaration of Independence is built on racism. The Constitution of the United States of America is racist. The national anthem — The Star-Spangled Banner — is a celebration of racism.

