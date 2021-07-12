Racist abuse at England players

I've had enough. Seriously, why does the color of our skin upset some idiots so much? Rashford, Sancho, and Saka have done way more for their country than any of those racist yobs. I can't say I'm surprised: Boris Johnson and Priti Patel not only tolerated but also supported the booing of taking the knee, and now they have the audacity to even join in the condemnation of the racist abuse directed at those three England players when they're the ones responsible for this racist abuse.