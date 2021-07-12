This neighborhood has Norwalk's lowest vaccination rate - and no city-run COVID clinics
NORWALK — No city-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been held in the neighborhood with the lowest vaccination rate, but Norwalk officials are hoping to soon change that. Norwalk’s Woodward neighborhood had the lowest overall vaccination rate, with an average between 50 and 59 percent, while Norwalk Center had the highest with more than 90 percent, according to city data released Friday.www.nhregister.com
