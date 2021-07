This passive-solar structure will have its new owner giving a high-five to Mother Earth, due to the structure’s energy-efficient design. The 2,191-square-foot home in Fairfield, Connecticut, is partially submerged, which keeps things cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The private residence, listed for $695,000, sits on 11.4 acres of apple and pear trees, blueberry bushes and more to explore. Courtesy of specialfinds.com.