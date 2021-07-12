Gang-related shooting under investigation in Pueblo; 2 victims hospitalized on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe a shooting on Saturday is tied to gang-related activity. Pueblo Police shared an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. Officers were called to 1725 W. Pueblo Blvd. Saturday night at 11:45. The address is home to the Brass Saddle, a restaurant. Two people had been shot and both were taken to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive. The victims were not publicly identified.