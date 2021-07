In the critically acclaimed 2018 film Blindspotting, Jasmine Cephas Jones is the secret heart of a Bay Area story. Co-written and produced by her Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs and his creative partner Rafael Casal, the movie saw Cephas Jones play Ashley, the long-time partner of Miles (Casal) and a devoted mother trying to protect her young son, Sean, from the encroaching forces of police brutality. In the new series based on the film, now airing on Starz, Ashley comes to the forefront, with Cephas Jones leading a women-focused story of survival in a gentrifying Oakland amid the mass incarceration crisis.