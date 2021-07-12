Cancel
NBA Draft 2021: Wizards invite five prospects for Tuesday workouts

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards have invited five prospects to workouts for Tuesday. They are the following:. All of the players have played four college seasons except for Carton, who is coming off his sophomore season for the Golden Eagles. Of the five players listed, Ryan Daly is the most prolific scorer, where he averaged 18.5 points per game in 10 appearances. The Hawks played 20 games last season.

