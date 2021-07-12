Cancel
J.B. Smoove, Shark Tank Superfan, Accidentally Signed Up for Shark Week

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonest mistake. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove loves Shark Tank so much that he may have gotten too excited on the phone with his agent. “Everybody knows that I am a huuuge Shark Tank fan, and I have tons of ideas just ready for Shark Tank,” he told EW. “So initially when my manager called me — honestly, sometimes I get tunnel vision and there is a long moment of un-clarity on what exactly this is. They’ll tell me something, but I’ll hear something totally different because I’m already juiced up. I’m ready for the celebrity version of Shark Tank, you know? I feel like I can go up there and I’m a good judge of what is a great idea because I am an ideas man myself, so I’m always ready to throw my ideas out there.”

