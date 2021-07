6 Expert-Recommended Bug Sprays That Actually Work

We put the Supergoop Glow Screen Sunscreen to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I used to have a boss who, every day, would pull out a tube of sunscreen 10 minutes before lunch and slather it all over her face, promptly followed by placing a large floppy hat on top of her head. I was in my early 20s at the time (she was in her early 40s), and I always found this ritual to be slightly comical. A little over a decade later, I have a deeper appreciation for sun protection and admire her daily dedication. You likely don’t need reminding how desperately important sunscreen is (probably the most important part of your skincare routine), but if you’re like me, you may not have found your favorite SPF just yet.