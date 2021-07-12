‘Wheel of Fortune’: Show’s ‘Summer Secret Santa’ Giveaway Begins Today, How to Win
“Good thing you never took down those Christmas lights-right, Wheel Watchers?” asked a recent “Wheel of Fortune” Instagram Post. The sun is shining, the birds are tweeting. And, since it IS July, the beaches are definitely packed. There is nary a snowflake in sight. But, that’s okay, “Wheel of Fortune” producers say. It’s still the PERFECT time to celebrate one of our favorite winter holidays.outsider.com
Comments / 0