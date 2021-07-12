This Is Why Couples Baby Talk, According To Psychology

Fighting with your partner can be a painful affair, but sometimes what's even worse than the fight itself is the aftermath — that time when you've gone your separate ways to cool down and everything that was said starts to sink in. While taking that space is important, once you're feeling better you will be faced with the question of who is going to break the silence, and how? While talking it out face to face is the ideal, texting is a great way to dip your toe in and test the temperature between you two, and it doesn't hurt to have an idea of what to text your girlfriend after a fight to both express how you are feeling and also to remind them why they love you, too.