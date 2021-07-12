Cancel
Forsyth, GA

Volleyball: North’s Crummel captures pair of titles, named AAU All-American

By Jacob Smith
Forsyth County News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Forsyth rising sophomore Brooke Crummel recently won two volleyball national championships within five days of one another and was named an AAU All-American. Crummel and her team, A5 Mizuno 152 LA, started in Orlando, Florida, on June 22, combining for 12 wins throughout the AAU Nationals. It was there that Crummel was honored with All-American status. She recorded 24 blocks and 50 kills throughout the tournament from the middle blocker position.

www.forsythnews.com

