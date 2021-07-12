Cancel
New unofficial sack totals suggest ex-Lions player bested Michael Strahan's sack record in '78 rookie campaign

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 20 years, the NFL's all-time single-season sack record has belonged to Michael Strahan. The retired Giants legend famously led the league -- and all pass rushers who came before and alongside him -- with 22.5 sacks in 2001. But according to new unofficial statistical records from Pro Football Reference, Strahan may never have broken the sack record in the first place. The website now estimates it has logged most sacks recorded from 1962 up until 1982, when the NFL began officially tabulating the statistic, and indicates former Lions Pro Bowler Al "Bubba" Baker actually hit 23 sacks during his 1978 Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

