Approximately 16 acres of wheat and a combine were lost in a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, they were dispatched just before 2:15 p.m. to the report of a large grass fire approximately 300 feet from a residence. The first units were on the scene nearly 10 minutes later and called in for help from the fire departments of Ephraim, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove, Baileys Harbor, Jacksonport, Gibraltar, and Luxemburg, Door County Emergency Services, and Door County Sheriff’s Department. Egg Harbor Fire Chief Andy Staats credited the quick decision-making of the farmer from preventing more damage by creating a partial break using a tractor and a disc. Other than the loss of the wheat and the combine, there was no other damage and no injuries reported.