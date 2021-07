According to a new report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling Podcast, WWE’s TV partners are not happy about CM Punk potentially signing with AEW. During the latest episode of the podcast, Zarian noted that whilst their partners are unhappy with Punk’s possible next step, WWE themselves do not see it as a major blow to the company. He also noted that the partners who were unhappy were not wrestling fans and so, it is possible that they do not understand the inner working of the company.