Bullard Canyon to Ski Hill trail proposed

A discussion about building a new trail from Bullard Creek Canyon to the Warner Canyon Ski Area was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Lakeview Town Council. Lake County Commissioner Mark Albertson was in attendance to ask permission from the Town Council about building the trail across the Town’s property. Under the proposal from Albertson the trail would begin near Dave’s Bailout just up Bullard Creek Canyon along the Noni Trail. It would then go behind Black Cap and cross over to Collins Pine land for approximately 2.5 miles before moving to Lake County land and leading toward the lodge at the Warner Canyon Ski Area.