Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, OR

Bullard Canyon to Ski Hill trail proposed

By Kevin Winter Lake County Examiner
lakecountyexam.com
 16 days ago

A discussion about building a new trail from Bullard Creek Canyon to the Warner Canyon Ski Area was discussed at the most recent meeting of the Lakeview Town Council. Lake County Commissioner Mark Albertson was in attendance to ask permission from the Town Council about building the trail across the Town’s property. Under the proposal from Albertson the trail would begin near Dave’s Bailout just up Bullard Creek Canyon along the Noni Trail. It would then go behind Black Cap and cross over to Collins Pine land for approximately 2.5 miles before moving to Lake County land and leading toward the lodge at the Warner Canyon Ski Area.

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
County
Lake County, OR
Lakeview, OR
Government
Lake County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Policy#The Lodge#Ski Area#The Lakeview Town Council#The Town Council#Town#Noni#The Collins Pine Company#Nepa#Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy