Are more people catching a cold? | Wake Forest experts say it's hard to tell

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With mask restrictions loosened and more people getting out and about, 2 Wants to Know if colds and infections are becoming more common. Health officials at Wake Forest School of Medicine say it's too difficult to know. "It's a little hard to tell only because the common cold is not one of those illnesses that we track like we do Influenza or COVID-19," said Dr. Michael Fitch, Professor of Emergency Medicine.