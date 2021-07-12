Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

kanw.com
 16 days ago

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledgeBILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president. That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden's reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels. The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year. That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20. New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Mdt#Ap Us Biden Vs#Associated Press#Republican#The Interior Department#Las Cruces Storm Damage#The Las Cruces Sun News#San Augustin Pass#Rock#The Navajo Nation#67 Year Old#The State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy