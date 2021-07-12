Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE Property - Central New Brunswick

dallassun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ('FTJ' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has commenced a prospecting and rock / soil geochemical sampling program at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, located in central New Brunswick. The program is being conducted in the northern region of the property targeting an area east of zinc, lead, copper and silver mineralization discovered during 2012 trenching by option partner, Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.v: GR). Samples results at that time included:

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Base Metal#Precious Metal#New Brunswick#Porcupine#Ftj#Ree#Channel Sample#Boulder Sample#Pb#Cu#Als Canada Ltd#The Porcupine Property#Vp Exploration#Company#Sedar#Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Metallic Minerals Provides Update on Klondike Alluvial Gold Royalty Portfolio in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce significant progress at its alluvial gold operations in the prolific Klondike gold district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company has active leases on four alluvial claim blocks on Australia and Dominion Creeks with three operators. All four of these properties are at the development stage with exploration, infrastructure development and bulk sample testing being completed in preparation for commercial gold production with a 10-15% royalty payable to Metallic Minerals.
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Trifecta Begins Surface Exploration Program at the Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ('Trifecta' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce work has started at its 100% held Yuge Gold Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada. The work will include trenching, detailed mapping and soil sampling in order to better understand known zones of mineralization in preparation for additional drilling and to identify new targets elsewhere on the property.
Industryresourceworld.com

Kenorland Minerals Announces Option of the Rupert Lithium Project to Li-FT Power Ltd.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD)(FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Li-FT Power Ltd. (“Li-FT”), a private British Columbia company pursuant to which Li-FT has been granted the sole and exclusive option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Rupert property (the “Property”), located near James Bay, Quebec.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

New Jersey Mining Company Continues To Expand Mineralization (Including 0.94 Meters of 28.7 GPT Gold) in Joe Dandy Shoot

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') is excited to announce additional high-grade gold assay results from its core drilling program in the Joe Dandy shoot at the Golden Chest. These results from the Joe Dandy drill program continue to expand the overall strike-length of the Golden Chest mineralization and may represent the next potential mining area to the south. All intervals are reported in true vein thickness and in grams per tonne (gpt).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Drills Disseminated Gold Zone Including 18m of 1.25 g/t Gold at the Delta-1 Gold Property, Thunder Bay, Ontario

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide its assay results from its April 2021 drilling program at the Delta-1 Gold Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 1,376 metres were completed in eight drill holes during this program.
Economyresourceworld.com

Goliath Intersects 78 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in Third Drill Hole (GD21-003) At the Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

The third drill hole, GD21-003 (165 m, 220°/-70°) intersected 78.0 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining, brecciation and associated alteration from 49.0 to 127.0 meters (link to images);. The 53.5 meter* interval from 49.0 m to 102.5 m is similar in appearance to the mineralized intercepts of GD21-001 and GD21-002, containing 10%...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

TRU Precious Metals Completes Purchase of South Woods Lake Claims at Golden Rose Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 8, 2021, it has completed the purchase of a claims package (the "Purchased Assets") contiguous with the Company's flagship Golden Rose Project.
Economyresourceworld.com

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold (Vg) in the Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

Puma Exploration Inc., [PUMA-TSXV], (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to released initial observations from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill campaign at its 100-per-cent-controlled Williams Brook Gold property, located in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (see press release 2021-06-30). The program is designed to trace the high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone (see press release 2021-03-31) to better defined any potential high-grade shoot gold system extending at depth and along strike.
EconomyShareCast

Power Metal signs earn-in agreement for Canada properties

Exploration and development company Power Metal Resources announced on Friday that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Power Metal Canada has signed an earn-in agreement, through which it could acquire a 100% interest in two Canadian lithium pegmatite exploration properties. 1,221.49. 16:30 16/07/21. n/a. n/a. 22,610.42. 16:30 16/07/21. -1.81%. -417.16. The AIM-traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings...
Industrydallassun.com

BeMetals Completes Technical Report for the Kato Gold Project in Japan and Identifies Four High Priority Targets for Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the results of a technical report (the 'report') for its wholly owned Kato Project ('Kato' or the 'Project') in Japan. This report represents the first formal technical compilation and target generation report for the Project and is based upon geological work conducted by the Metals and Mining Agency of Japan ('MMAJ') in the 1990s, and subsequent drilling between 2018-2020 by Kazan Resources prior to being acquired in April 2021 by BeMetals.
Public Healthdallassun.com

With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's (OTCQB:TPTW) Subsidiary TPT MedTech Announces Caribbean Testing Expansion into Grenada

Company Launches 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing and 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Grenada, Further Expanding its Caribbean Operations. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech's www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant on the rise globally, the operations will include Covid testing and the availability of its 'QuikLAB' and 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS") Further to majority of minority shareholder approval obtained July 7, 2021, effective at theclose of market July 29, 2021 the common shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The shares of the Company will...
Industrydallassun.com

Australia's Lynas sees high demand in minerals driving revenues

Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly revenues on July 26 due to demand for the company's niche metals, which drove up its stock to a record-breaking high. The demand for neodymium and praseodymium -- rare earth metals -- returned after a fall in 2020 amid rising interest in...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR) (OTCQB: EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by the private corporation Sierra Sun Group, through it's 100% owned Peruvian company Sierra Antapite S.A.C Mining Unit ("Sierra Antapite").

Comments / 0

Community Policy