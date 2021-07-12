Cancel
Lee County, FL

WATCH: Masked truck thief caught on camera in Lee County

By Chandler Blackmond
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 16 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A suspicious red truck was caught strategically stealing equipment from a local plumbing company on Sunday morning.

In the surveillance video, you can see the truck backing in with their license plate covered and a man hopping out of the truck wearing a mask while hooking up the excavator.

“I definitely feel offended that someone came here and took something we use daily and need to survive in business,” said Michael Mele, owner of Lee County Plumbing. “We have multiple excavators that were our 5th but it still hurts because with the equipment shortage I can’t just go and buy one so it’s going to hurt us trying to find another one.”

The company says they’ve filed a police report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

If you’ve seen the vehicle, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
