Lucky sucker: Endangered fish’s status improving; critics not so sure

By Alyssa Marksz
azpbs.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Federal officials said the endangered razorback sucker has made enough of a comeback that it is time for the Colorado River fish’s status to be upgraded from endangered to threatened. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that its “evaluation of the best available scientific and commercial...

