Lake County, OR

Council expresses nuisance officer concerns

By Kevin Winter Lake County Examiner
lakecountyexam.com
 16 days ago

A discussion about the Town of Lakeview and Lake County sharing the costs of a nuisance enforcement officer continued at the most recent meeting of the Lakeview Town Council. Over the past couple of months the Town Council has discussed the idea of the County and Town sharing the costs of hiring a full time code enforcement and nuisance officer to go after nuisance properties in both Lakeview and Lake County. One of the repeated questions raised by Council Member Scott Langum was how much Lakeview itself would get from the new position and how the time would be tracked.

www.lakecountyexam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuisance#The Lakeview Town Council#The Town Council#Town#Commissioners#Examiner
