Petoskey, MI

Tamm Takes Over as Petoskey Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

By Joey DeBerardino
Posted by 
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 16 days ago
PETOSKEY — Former JV boys basketball coach Matt Tamm will take over as the new varsity boys basketball head coach this year.

Tamm stepped into the head coaching role after John Flynn took the head coaching position at Harbor Springs.

Tamm has been coaching basketball at Petoskey since 1991 and has served as coach of the girls varsity team, leading them to multiple league, district and regional titles.

He also coached JV girls and freshman boys throughout the years, as well coaching throughout the community for the elementary and middle school.

“I consider it to be a huge honor,” said Tamm. “I’ve been a teacher in Petoskey at the high school for 25 years and I’ve been coaching in the community at all different levels. So to be able to take on the position as the boys head varsity basketball coach is an awesome opportunity and a great challenge and that’s what I’m about.”

Tamm becomes only the third head coach of the program in the last 35 years.

