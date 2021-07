MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re looking for a break from the rain. Our rainfall is above normal through the date by more than three inches since June 1 and by nearly eight inches since January 1. Since January 1, more than 40 inches of rain has been reported at Meridian Regional Airport. Rain has been reported at the airport on 48% of the total number of days so far this year - that is every other day, on average.