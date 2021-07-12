Grilling Companies Weber and Traeger Prepare to IPO
Two grillmakers, one mass-market and one high-tech, recently filed to go public after seeing one too many sad hot dogs on the Fourth of July. Weber: Boasting 23% of the US grill market and a legacy that started marinating in the ’50s, Weber is the Mustang of grills. When the company filed for an IPO yesterday, it said that revenue for the six months ending March 31 grew 62% annually to $963 million. It could go public at a valuation of up to $6 billion, per Bloomberg.www.morningbrew.com
