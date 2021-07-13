Ryan McAdams tabbed to be new coach for Arkansas-Fort Smith women's basketball program
Exactly two months after starting a search for the vacant women's basketball coaching position at Arkansas-Fort Smith, athletic director Curtis Janz finally filled it. Ryan McAdams, who had been serving as an assistant coach at New Mexico State, was officially announced Monday afternoon as the Lady Lions' new coach. McAdams succeeds Tari Cummings, who resigned May 12 to become an assistant coach at Baylor.www.swtimes.com
Comments / 0