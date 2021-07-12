Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Dutmers Named TC Central Girls Basketball Coach

By Joe Buczek
Posted by 
 16 days ago

Traverse City Central named Jen Dutmers its girls basketball coach Monday.

Dutmers has eight years of coaching experience including serving as a varsity assistant at Central.

“Jen has a passion and desire to build the program and build relationships,” said Central athletic director Zac Stevenson. “We look forward to her leadership of the Trojan Girls’ Basketball program.”

A West Ottawa High School graduate, Dutmers is a former Female Athlete of the Year for the OK Red Conference and member of the West Ottawa Athletic Hall of Fame.

Dutmers played college volleyball and basketball at Western Michigan and later served as a graduate assistant at Loyola University while earning an MBA.

“I look forward to building upon the already established relationships with the players and families and leading the Trojan girls program for years to come,” Dutmers said.

Dutmers takes over a program that went 2-15 last season.

