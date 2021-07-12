Cancel
Clemson Loses QB to Pittsburgh Pirates

There are very few times that I, as a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, get to apply baseball fandom to college football discussions. However, today is my time to shine!. In the third round of the MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected a right handed pitcher out of North Oconee, GA named Bubba Chandler. The player was a projected top 30 prospect in this year's class, so you may be asking why he didn't get drafted in the top 30 picks. This is because Bubba Chandler is also a 4 star quarterback recruit who has committed to play for the Clemson Tigers.

