Clemson Loses QB to Pittsburgh Pirates

Five former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date. Donn Clendenon, first baseman for the 1961-68 Pirates. He signed with the Pirates as an amateur free agent in 1957 before his 18th birthday, and spent his first two seasons in the low minors, where he put up decent stats. He hit .254 with six homers and 53 walks in 97 games at Class-D in 1957, then hit .265 with 21 doubles, 12 triples and ten homers in 119 games for Grand Forks of the Class-C Northern League. Clendenon broke out in 1959, hitting a combined .358 with 62 extra-base hits between two stops, spending most of the year with Class-C Idaho Falls of the Pioneer League. He moved up to A-ball the next season and hit .335 with 28 homers and 109 RBIs for Savannah of the South Atlantic League. Clendenon moved to Triple-A in 1961, where he hit .290 with 22 homers in 147 games. The Pirates called him up in September and he batted .314 in nine games in the outfield. He made the Opening Day roster in 1962, though he spent part of July back in Triple-A. He saw limited time for the majority of 1962 with the Pirates, getting most of his playing time at the end of the year, while playing more first base than outfield. Despite playing just 80 games (21 off the bench), he finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting, due in part to his .302 average.