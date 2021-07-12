Cancel
Patrick Mahomes honored for community service at South Tyler Rotary Club

By Zak Wellerman zwellerman@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a superstar on the football field, but he’s also known for his humble personality and giving back to East Texas. On Monday afternoon, the South Tyler Rotary Club honored his service and compassion by making Patrick Mahomes an honorary member...

tylerpaper.com

Pat Mahomes
#Community Service#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Paul Harris#The Rotary Foundation#The Paul Harris Fellow#The East Texas Food Bank#The Mentoring Alliance#The Mahomies Foundation#Mahomies#Christus Trinity#Howard Payne University
