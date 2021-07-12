Patrick Mahomes honored for community service at South Tyler Rotary Club

Mahomes doesn't anticipate having any restrictions at training camp, as his left foot is fully recovered from February surgery, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. This was expected after Mahomes participated in spring practices. The toe/foot that bothered him at the end of last season is no longer an issue, nor is the rash of injuries that plagued Kansas City's offensive line during the Super Bowl. The team lost longtime starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz in the offseason, but then made up for it by signing LG Joe Thuney and trading for LT Orlando Brown. The Chiefs even get Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back from the COVID-19 list, so when all is said and done, their O-line could be better than it was last year. At the skill positions, their offense looks much the same as 2020, minus injury-prone wideout Sammy Watkins (now with the Ravens). As always, Mahomes is set up for success.