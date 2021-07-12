Area health officials sound off on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster

As of July 14, Contra Costa’s reported new cases are averaging 93 per day and the daily case rate is now 5.7 per 100,000 and rising. With cases of COVID-19 rising locally and increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the Counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places to ensure easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those settings and as an extra precautionary measure for all.