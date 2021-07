Daytona Beach, FL - There's some minor relief at gas pumps across the state as Florida's gas prices continue to decline. A recent report from AAA says the state's average price of gas—regular unleaded—has fallen a total of 4 cents over the past couple of weeks, ending at $2.97. This comes after the state saw the highest average price of the year, so far, at $3.01 per gallon. Further analysis shows Sunday's (July 25) average is 2 cents less than a week ago, yet 3 cents more than last month, and 91 cents more than this time last year.