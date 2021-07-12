Meet Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Just a Few Hours from Boise

Who says you have to wait until 2022 to get up close and personal with the man whose face you had plastered all over the walls of your teenage bedroom?!. For the past 17 months, it feels like the Backstreet Boys have literally been playing games with our hearts. 2020 was shaping up to be one of the best concert years in Boise history. It only got better when BSB announced that their DNA World Tour was coming to the Ford Idaho Center. When tickets went on sale last February, you spent a small fortune on the best tickets your money could buy and were so stoked when you got them.