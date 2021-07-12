Cancel
Boise, ID

Meet Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Just a Few Hours from Boise

By Michelle Heart
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 16 days ago
Who says you have to wait until 2022 to get up close and personal with the man whose face you had plastered all over the walls of your teenage bedroom?!. For the past 17 months, it feels like the Backstreet Boys have literally been playing games with our hearts. 2020 was shaping up to be one of the best concert years in Boise history. It only got better when BSB announced that their DNA World Tour was coming to the Ford Idaho Center. When tickets went on sale last February, you spent a small fortune on the best tickets your money could buy and were so stoked when you got them.

107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Brilliant Boise Man Won $46,800 On Jeopardy, Going Back for More

Have you ever watched shows like Jeopardy and The Price is Right and thought "I could do that!" Or even "I could do so much better!" Well one Boise man got his chance to shine not once but twice. Joshua Saak is a Boise Traffic Engineer and is using his smarts to get him some serious dough on the show. According to CBS2, Joshua has been on Jeopardy! twice and just won his second straight victory last night (Monday).
Posted by
107.9 LITE FM

How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic

Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, September 1!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 30th balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids' Day! This year we expect about twenty balloons to inflate at Ann Morrison Park that morning. It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloon to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Record Stores Will Have Exclusive Sales Next Week

You won't be able to buy next week's one-of-a-kind music releases everywhere, but there are two Boise stores and two in Nampa that are planning to hook you up. We are lucky to have independent record stores in the Treasure Valley. It's been a rough year for so many businesses, and unfortunately, we've seen a lot of them close their doors for good during the pandemic. Record stores are still kickin', and browsing through them and discovering new music makes for a pretty awesome weekend afternoon.
Idaho State
107.9 LITE FM

The Kardashians Are In Idaho! But, Whose House Are They In?

While we were enjoying our three-day weekend in Idaho, so were the Kardashians. According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and her kids spent the weekend in Coeur d'Alene wakeboarding and living it up at another celebrity's home: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. There is a great video of Kim wiping out while wakeboarding and the kids enjoying the waterslides at the Gretzky house.
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Viral Prank Reaches Boise: Who Is The Cheese Bandit?

TikTok has taken over the internet. Of course, along with these platforms come the infamous "challenges". You see people attempting to kick bottle caps off of coke bottles with their foot--just to name one. Little did I know that on Friday evening, I would be the target (for the second...
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It's Twins! Zoo Boise Welcomes Red Panda Cubs

Earlier today, Zoo Boise shared the news that the happy couple welcomed a pair of fraternal twin cubs a little over two weeks ago. It's the second litter Dolly and Spud have welcomed together. Their previous set of twins, Joanie and Jerry, were born on June 19, 2019. Like their...

