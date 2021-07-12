Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mosley formally introduced as coach of Orlando Magic

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KqDF_0aupcNHx00

Jamahl Mosley first got noticed as someone with NBA coaching potential when he was hired by the Denver Nuggets as a development coach 16 years ago.

Also in Denver at the time: an assistant general manager named Jeff Weltman, now the basketball operations president of the Orlando Magic. And Weltman never forgot the impact that Mosley had on players back then.

“Jamahl made you take note,” Weltman said.

Fast-forward to Monday, when Weltman formally introduced Mosley as coach of the Magic. It’s Mosley’s first time as an NBA head coach, a hiring that many people around the league had expected to see happen somewhere for years.

“We just have to work on getting better,” Mosley said. “I think we just have to continue to grow and build and keep these guys at a level that they just want to keep coming in every single day to get better and better and better. I think that’s the important part of what this journey is going to look like.”

Mosley is inheriting a rebuilding project in Orlando, which was coached by Steve Clifford for the past three seasons. The Magic finished 21-51 this season, trading away Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier during the season to acquire young players and draft picks, and they hold two of the top eight picks in this year’s draft.

In short, there will be a lot of development going on in Orlando. That’s what made Weltman think about Mosley.

“Jamahl has a unique set of abilities,” Weltman said. “His passion, his experience, his ability to connect. He has an amazing interpersonal skill set with anyone and it stems from his compassion as a person.”

The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks. Mosley thanked a slew of people and past coaches and employers, along with his wife and children — and his mother, who died 16 years ago.

“The dream for her to be able to see me have dreams come true, it's a blessing and I'm grateful for that," Mosley said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Evan Fournier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Orlando Magic#Mavericks#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

3 Orlando Magic players Jamahl Mosley can offer a second chance

Entering a contract year, Mohamed Bamba needs to prove he belongs in the Orlando Magic's future plans. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The Orlando Magic are still getting to know their new coach in Jamahl Mosley. It is not even likely he has set up his office fully yet. There is simply too much for him to do at this point.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic’s simple goal for NBA Draft: Get two great players

The NBA Draft and the discussion around it can sometimes get over-complicated. What the design of the whole draft process is meant to do is to help teams bring in new talent. They are all trying to get the best players they can. They want to make their teams better. An injection of young talent is meant to improve the team’s long-term prospects as they grow and improve and help slide in with the team.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
TennisPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Doug Gottlieb Says the Media is Giving Simone Biles a Pass For Withdrawing

Doug Gottlieb: “Here is the problem that I have. I have no problem with Simone Biles if she has a mental health issue, my issue is this – it’s actually twofold. One, we have a tendency to make every mental health issue one in which you’re like ‘STOP THE PRESSES, SHE COULD BE SUICIDAL!’ There is a difference between somebody being suicidal and having a mental health episode. I didn’t have any problems with Naomi Osaka not playing tennis, I do have a problem with shaming the media who has been overly kind to her. My biggest problem in the world is hypocrites, and I also like congruent arguments; when an argument is good for one, it’s good for another. When I say ‘LeBron James vs. the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals’ what comes to your mind? ‘LEBRON CHOKED!’… No one said ‘We need to be concerned about LeBron James’ mental health!’ Last year Paul George was roundly criticized – ‘Pandemic P’, ‘he stinks’, ‘why are the Clippers so bad?’ and Paul George came out and was like ‘I was not in the right headspace, I’m trying to get it together’, then he had a good game and he was like ‘I got my mental health together’, then he had a bad game and people were like ‘Paul George can’t play well in the big moments!’ We live in a world where for years women have said ‘all we want to be judged as is EQUAL’. No one has actually been critical of Simone Biles. In ten years no one is going to go ‘Simone Biles may be the greatest gymnast ever in some people’s minds, but that night against the Russians in that team competition she CHOKED!’ Nobody would say that. Generally, we don’t have any sort of critique for our female sports teams. In one hand you want to be viewed, treated, and compensated the same as the men, but on the other hand whatever you do, just don’t be critical of us because that’s not a space we like to live in. Which is it? You want to have it both ways, at least admit it… She’s built up years worth of equity over great performances in big moments, if she really had a major mental health meltdown she wouldn’t be at the games and thinking about competing later this week. I’m not being insensitive. I understand she’s been through a lot personally, I’m sensitive to that and empathetic towards that… I would also tell you, so have a lot of other athletes... If you say ‘mental health care' we automatically go ‘WHOA, WHOA, WHOA, WE CAN’T BE CRITICAL ANYMORE!’ Can we be smartly critical? Imagine Clayton Kershaw. How many times did he fail in the postseason? Did anybody go ‘I wonder how Clayton Kershaw's mental health was after blowing another lead in the 7th inning to the St. Louis Cardinals!’ Did anybody wonder how good Kenley Jansen's mental health is, considering how bad he's been in the World Series at times? Did anybody ask? Of course not. When Chris Paul played bad in a big moment, 'Chris Paul sucks! Chris Paul choked!' When James Harden didn't play well in the Western Conference Finals, 'James Harden choked! James Harden sucked!' If any male athlete were to pull out due to mental health issues, while most of us would understand, sports fans expect athletes to be able to compartmentalize all their stress, all their anxiety, and still perform… NOBODY has been critical of Simone Biles. USA Today wrote that is was ‘heartbreaking’ what happened to Simone Biles. Did anybody write it was heartbreaking when the Clippers lost last year because Paul George wasn’t in the right mental health space? Did anyone say it was ‘heartbreaking’ when LeBron James lost to the Dallas Mavericks because he wasn’t in the right mental health space and he needed some mental health recuperation during his first year in Miami, and it was a lot he was dealing with? Of course not. So we will either admit that we judge and view one sex and one type of sport in one way, and another sex and another type of sport in another way? OR will we start to have real conversations about it? You pick… In sports, what separates the best of the best is their ability to process ALL of that stress and anxiety and still perform.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: ESPN predicts Cameron Thomas pick, Cam Reddish trade

Buckle up Atlanta Hawks fans, the next week is about to get crazy. And that’s if we’re lucky. The rumor mill is in full gear and the Hawks are squarely in the middle of a lot of it. We went over suggestions of trades for a top-10 draft pick in The Athletic. As well as Bleacher Report tossing their names in the hat for Bradley Beal.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic should be careful when exploring trade-up opportunities

Orlando, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Markelle Fultz, Michael Porter Jr., Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Cole Anthony, National Basketball Association, Jonathan Kuminga. The Orlando Magic are hunkered down in their draft room with two weeks to go. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports. The 2020 season was a weird one for...
NBAPosted by
DFW Community News

Jason Kidd introduced as Mavs’ new head coach

One of the things Jason Kidd plans to implement in his new job as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks is a plan to get more production out of Kristaps Porzingis. He also wants to make sure the 7-3 forward/center is a viable second option to one of the NBA’s greatest go-to players in Mavs point guard Luka Doncic.
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Ticked off! @Orlando Magic

I’m ticked off at the lack of care I received from the so-called health care industry from an Orlando hospital following my recent surgery. It took them almost four full days before they called to check on me to see if I was okay and when I tried to call them back several days later due to an infection at the site, I couldn’t get in touch with anyone, just typical recordings. I finally had to go to my primary care doctor and sit until someone could see me. Health “care” is a definite misnomer these days. As long as they get paid they don’t care!
NBAmikedropsports.com

Recent NBA Draft Misfortunes of the Orlando Magic

In 2013, the Orlando Magic’s franchise-best streak of 6 consecutive playoff appearances ended, beginning a new streak of 6 straight draft lottery appearances from 2013-2018. When the Magic returned to the Playoffs in 2019 (and again in 2020) it had absolutely nothing to do with their drafting. They did a really bad job during those 6 years, but a lot of it wasn’t entirely their fault. Look at how the lottery played out and at the guy that was drafted ahead of them in many of these years.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft

Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft. Most player comparisons these days are met with eye rolls and besmirchment. But witness the brilliant absurdity that is Evan Mobley on the basketball court, and all of a sudden the name Mozart (yes, *that* Mozart) doesn’t seem completely far-fetched.

Comments / 0

Community Policy