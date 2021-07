There are millions of available job openings, and this is causing businesses to cut back on production, transportation companies to delay deliveries due to lack of drivers, airlines are cancelling flights because of fewer pilots, restaurants are cutting hours since there is a lack of cooks and waitpersons. This is causing prices to go up, schedules to be disrupted, limited goods available in supermarkets. It is a problem nationwide and it comes at a particularly bad time when we are trying to restart the economy following the year or more of dealing with the pandemic. It is very obvious: we are desperately in need of more workers.