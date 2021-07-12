6 Best Hikes Near Pensacola, Florida

So it’s not what most people consider your “typical” hiking destination: rock-strewn paths circling up towering mountain ridges and terminating at snowcovered summits. But there is something to be said about hiking in the Florida Panhandle, especially in the Pensacola area where pine savannahs create homes for beautiful blooming pitcher plants, marshes that bring out an incredible variety of wildlife, and where a bit of history can be found. All the while, listening to soothing sounds of gulf waves crashing along the shoreline.