“Dip a new broom in salt water before using. This will toughen the bristles and make it last much longer.” Sage advice from another century? Well, almost. Reading vintage women’s magazine articles and old cookbooks has been an enjoyable pastime for me during this last year of COVID hibernation. What a treasure trove of feminine history I have found! Listening just slightly behind the words, one can hear how our lives were, how we managed, how we helped and cared for one another by passing on new ideas and good advice.