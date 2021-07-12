Goose Island is presenting free concerts on the Time Out Market Chicago patio

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day (according to some people, at least), then brunch is the most important meal of the weekend. That's why Time Out Market Chicago is launching its Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch on Sunday, July 25, taking place every Sunday from 11am–3pm and featuring dishes from each of the chefs within the Fulton Market food hall. Just like every other meal at the Market, you'll be able to mix and match all of the options, ordering from as many spots as your appetite can handle—and don't worry, each vendor's regular menu will be available, too.