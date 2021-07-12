Goose Island is presenting free concerts on the Time Out Market Chicago patio
During the warm summer months in Chicago, there's nothing like an outdoor concert accompanied by some good food and a couple of drinks. That's why Time Out Market Chicago has teamed up with Goose Island Brewing Co. to present a series of free-to-attend performances on the food hall's Fulton Market patio, showcasing music from local artists that you can enjoy while digging into a brisket platter from Soul & Smoke or licking an ice cream cone from Shawn Michelle's.www.timeout.com
