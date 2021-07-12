Cancel
Lynn, MA

Lynn residents file petition for a vote on housing production plan

By Allysha Dunnigan
Daily Item
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN — A petition signed by 300 people calling for a vote on the “Housing Lynn” housing production plan was submitted to City Hall on Monday morning. The petition was created by residents, with support from the New Lynn Coalition and its partner organizations, in response to City Council President and mayoral candidate Darren Cyr’s request for detailed reports about the housing plan from over a dozen city departments during a previous City Council meeting.

