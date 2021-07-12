Cancel
FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.

AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists see light from the other side of a black hole for the first ever time

Scientists have picked up light from the other side of a black hole for the first ever time.Such an observation might seem not just difficult but outright impossible, given black holes famously eat up any light that goes near them.But the new study used an unusual effect where light “echoes” around the black hole, such that scientists can see it from the other side.The detection came after scientists examined X-rays that were being thrown out into the universe by a supermassive black hole that sits in the middle of another galaxy, 800 million light years away.Those X-rays kept to...
Photographypetapixel.com

Unwrapping Buzz Aldrin’s Visor in Moon Photo Reveals What He Saw

Artist Michael Ranger recently had the idea of “unwrapping” the reflection seen in the visor of NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin in an iconic photo captured by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission. The result is an image that reveals what Aldrin saw the moment the photo was snapped. Ranger,...
ScienceInverse

Neanderthal blood study hints at one possible reason they went extinct

In 1901, biologist Karl Landsteiner made a landmark discovery: Human blood contains different types of groups. This finding led to a Nobel Prize and the eventual discovery of the four specific blood types: A, B, O, and AB. Today, more than a century later, Landsteiner‘s discovery is why millions of...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Watch Four Billion Years of Earth’s Evolution in Four Minutes

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We all experience growth, change, and new phases in life, and Earth is no exception. Over the course of its 4.5-billion-year lifespan, our planet has transitioned from an asteroid-battered ball of molten rock, to a life-bearing ocean orb, to the home of the only known technological civilization in the universe.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
Sciencekiss951.com

History Recorded These 5 Strange and Scary Events on July 29th

The last Thursday of July is yet another day filled with the strange and frightening. We should appreciate the little things every day…but they can also be a reminder of history. Every morning I wake up grateful for the day and wonder what strangeness is associated with it. Knowledge of major historic events is critical to understanding our culture and how we live today. Whether it’s a big world event or simply just national cookie day, history makes the days more interesting.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Hidden Process Deep Within Earth Is Swallowing More Carbon Than We Thought

Earth is swallowing up more carbon from its atmosphere than scientists previously thought, new research suggests. This discovery may change some of the equations and balances around our projections of climate change, although it doesn't mean we can breathe a sigh of relief. The updated findings indicate that around a third of carbon rolled into Earth's interior stays locked away long term. Previously, it was thought that almost all of it reappeared through volcanic eruptions. As deep carbon stores are where most of our planet's carbon is located, knowing more about how these stores operate and evolve will help us in figuring...
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Unknown Liquid Phase Discovered in Glass Is 'A New Type of Material', Scientists Say

Push materials to their limits, and strange things can occur – such as the discovery of a previously unknown phase of liquid, which has been reported by scientists looking at the development of super-thin, high-density glass. These types of glass are used in a variety of ways, including in OLED displays and optical fibers, but they can have stability problems. It's through an effort to tackle those problems that this different type of material has come to light. Crucially, the newly discovered liquid phase promises thin glass that's more stable and denser than the materials that have come before – a progression...
AnimalsWTOV 9

GALLERY: Fisherman captures images of mystery monsters from the deep sea

MOSCOW (Zenger News) — Weird, alien-like creatures are featured in an incredible collection of images taken by a Russian trawler fisherman fascinated by the deep-sea denizens from the ocean’s “twilight zone.”. Roman Fedortsov from the city of Murmansk in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region was so amazed by some of...

