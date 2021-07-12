FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?
The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.checkyourfact.com
