5 Elegant French Bistros for Fine Dining in Westchester County

Whether it’s Bastille Day or Saturday, these European-inspired bistros are a must for authentic French fare in the region. Much like the Fourth of July in the U.S., Bastille Day across the pond in France is kind of a big deal. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille (a medieval fortress where arms and prisoners were housed), kicking off the French Revolution. Celebrated annually on July 14 across France, everyone gets the day off from work, family and friends gather for food and drink, a military parade (the oldest and largest in Europe, according to most accounts) marches on the Champs-Elysees, and fireworks light up the sky at night.