Blockbuster earnings season expected a year after pandemic low

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. are up 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company easily topped earnings and revenue expectations for the second quarter. The food-processing company reported net income of $712 million, or $1.26 a share, up from $469 million, or 84 cents a share, a year earlier. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 a share, up from 85 cents a share a year earlier, whereas the FactSet consensus called for $1.03 a share. ADM's revenue for the quarter rose to $22.9 billion from $16.3 billion, whereas analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting $18.4 billion. "Given our great start to the year and our expectation of continued momentum in the second half, we are confident in delivering very strong full-year earnings, and we remain well-positioned for robust, sustained growth in the years to come," Chief Executive Juan Luciano said in a release. ADM shares have lost 5.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 5.6%.