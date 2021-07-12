Changemakers: Susan Diamond, CFO, Humana

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (CNC) - Get Report (" Centene" or the " Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of $1,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The $1,800,000,000 offering of senior notes will include $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of additional 2.450% senior notes due 2028 (the " Additional 2028 Notes") at a premium to yield 2.31% and $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 2.625% senior notes due 2031 (together with the Additional 2028 Notes, the " Notes"). The Additional 2028 Notes will have the same terms as the Company's existing 2.450% senior notes due 2028 (the " Existing 2028 Notes"), other than the issue date and the issue price. The offering is expected to close on or about August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.