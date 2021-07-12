From a Broken Neck to CrossFit Journalism (w/ Spenser Mestel)
Today we’re talking to Spenser Mestel, a journalist who has written for publications like the New York Times, Buzzfeed, and of course, BarBend.com. Spenser has an insanely interesting athletic background, from competitive diving to parkour, a journey that includes ups like competing on American Ninja Warrior and downs that include breaking his neck in Egypt. Spenser has also established himself as one of the CrossFit community’s most impactful writers on a number of important issues in and around fitness. In addition, he co-authored Mat Fraser’s upcoming book, which will be released in January 2022.barbend.com
