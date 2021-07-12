Judge orders Royal Oak to put veteran’s memorial issue on ballot
An Oakland County Circuit judge has ordered Royal Oak officials to put a petition initiated ordinance against moving the Veterans War Memorial on the November ballot. Judge Jeffrey Matis ruled Friday in favor of plaintiffs Save the Veterans Memorial, American Legion Frank Wendland Post 253, Veterans of Foreign Wars Acorn Post 1669, and residents Wallis May Andersen, William Harrison and William Berado.www.theoaklandpress.com
