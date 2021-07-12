Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Royal Oak, MI

Judge orders Royal Oak to put veteran’s memorial issue on ballot

By Mike McConnell
The Oakland Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oakland County Circuit judge has ordered Royal Oak officials to put a petition initiated ordinance against moving the Veterans War Memorial on the November ballot. Judge Jeffrey Matis ruled Friday in favor of plaintiffs Save the Veterans Memorial, American Legion Frank Wendland Post 253, Veterans of Foreign Wars Acorn Post 1669, and residents Wallis May Andersen, William Harrison and William Berado.

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Royal Oak, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Roth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Memorial#Oakland County Circuit#Save#American Legion#Wallis May Andersen#The City Commission#Royal Oak City#Brake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy