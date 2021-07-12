Gov. Wolf, Penn State Athletes Celebrate NIL Legislation Allowing Endorsement Deals
Governor Tom Wolf visited Penn State Monday to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new law allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsements and sponsorships. High up in Beaver Stadium’s club level, Wolf recognized legislation that lets student-athletes profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness – better known as NIL. Wolf said the new policy will help athletes finally earn their fair share.radio.wpsu.org
