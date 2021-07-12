Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:44:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS AND CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning has been cancelled.

alerts.weather.gov

