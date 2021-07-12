Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CABARRUS...NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or over Charlotte Motor Speedway, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, University City and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.