Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabarrus County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CABARRUS...NORTHEASTERN MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or over Charlotte Motor Speedway, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Harrisburg, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, University City and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Harrisburg, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
China Grove, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Landis, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Charlotte Motor Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles’ sponsors stand by her after she withdraws from Olympic events

New York CNN — Simone Biles’ sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday’s individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday’s team competition during interviews with reporters...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy